Victim of KAB strike on Kharkiv identified as 94-year-old woman

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115987 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118536 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193093 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150768 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151249 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142232 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112357 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184670 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105007 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Victim of KAB strike on Kharkiv identified as 94-year-old woman

Victim of KAB strike on Kharkiv identified as 94-year-old woman

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25866 views

DNA testing has confirmed the death of a 94-year-old woman as a result of an air strike on Kharkiv on September 15. A total of 43 people were injured, including four children.

DNA tests have confirmed that a 94-year-old woman died as a result of a September 15 air strike on Kharkiv, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Monday, UNN reports .

DNA testing confirmed that the deceased was a 94-year-old woman

- the prosecutor's office said in a Telegram post.

Addendum

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the JMA, 14 people injured in the shelling of Kharkiv were hospitalized. Among them are two children, one in serious condition.

A 70-year-old man is also in a serious condition in the hospital. He is being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Recall 

The woman's body was found on the 9th floor during search operations.

In Kharkiv, 43 people were injured in the shelling, including four children aged 1, 4, 12 and 13.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

