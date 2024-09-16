Victim of KAB strike on Kharkiv identified as 94-year-old woman

DNA tests have confirmed that a 94-year-old woman died as a result of a September 15 air strike on Kharkiv, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said on Monday, UNN reports .

DNA testing confirmed that the deceased was a 94-year-old woman - the prosecutor's office said in a Telegram post.

Addendum

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the JMA, 14 people injured in the shelling of Kharkiv were hospitalized. Among them are two children, one in serious condition.

A 70-year-old man is also in a serious condition in the hospital. He is being provided with all the necessary medical care.

Recall

The woman's body was found on the 9th floor during search operations.

In Kharkiv, 43 people were injured in the shelling, including four children aged 1, 4, 12 and 13.