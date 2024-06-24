Vice-president of the European Commission warned about the threat of Russian interference in the German elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin may try to influence the upcoming elections in Germany, which will be held next year, with the help of carefully thought-out operations of Special Services, said Vice-President of the European Commission Vera Yurova in an interview with the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, reports UNN.

"Germany, France and Poland are under intense pressure when it comes to disinformation," Yurova warns. She believes that Putin is trying to invest in key European countries, in particular, "because he hopes to make a big profit from changing opinions.

The vice-president of the European Commission admits that Russian President Vladimir Putin may also try to influence the upcoming elections with the help of carefully thought-out operations of the special services.

I am afraid that voice of Europe is a plan for further operations, in particular on the eve of next year's general elections," Yurova said.

According to her, the Czech internal intelligence service BIS has been working for several months to investigate the activities of this Russian network of influence, which leads to right-wing politicians in many European Union countries.

"Europe must take more drastic measures to protect itself from influence trade. Because the danger becomes even greater," warns Yurova.

