Veterans will come to the inclusive obstacle course race Kordon Race

The inclusive competition Kordon Race - Territory of Challenges and Knowledge will take place in Lviv on September 21. This is an obstacle course race that will be held with the support of the MHP Poruch (MHP Next Door) military and veteran reintegration program. The goal is to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.

The organizers are preparing 6 exciting obstacle courses. The courses will be designed for participants with different levels of training: military, veterans, sports pros and amateurs, as well as children.

Yevhen Rudenko (on the right)

Veteran Yevhen Rudenko from Kaniv, Cherkasy region, is now actively preparing for the Kordon Race. He was among those who stood up to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion. In April 2014, as part of the 80th Lviv Air Assault Brigade, he liberated Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. He held the defense in the Luhansk sector - in Lysychansk, Shchastia, Stanytsia Luhanska. After being seriously wounded, he lost his right arm. He underwent extensive treatment, and it was sports that contributed to his rehabilitation.

I regularly play sports and go to the gym. This year, I have already participated in the Victory of the Unconquered competition held in Cherkasy with the support of the MHP Poruch program. Now I have the opportunity to go to Lviv. During my service in the army, I often had to overcome an obstacle course, so this will not be something new for me, but I am preparing of course. I registered for the Special course because I have a disability. Although I would really like to try my hand at Individual, if I am allowed

Oleksiy Demkiv

Oleksiy Demkiv, a veteran and head of the land and property relations department at the Ridnyi Krai branch of the MHP Western Hub, says:

I am already looking forward to this competition. Obstacle course is something new for me, of course, except for my combat experience. Recently, I have participated in all three races organized by MHP. I am physically ready for the Kordon Race, although I am not doing any special training. Because regardless of whether any competitions are planned or not, I train in the gym five times a week

Oleksandr Maftior

And veteran Oleksandr Maftior will come from Vinnytsia region to compete. It will be his first time participating in such sports competitions.

I learned about Kordon Race from a colleague and plan to participate in such a competition for the first time. I have registered for the Ultra distance. I am looking forward to the trip, I think it will be interesting

The winners will be determined in individual and team competitions. Participants and spectators will also be able to attend master classes in tactical medicine and mine safety, VR training, and a meeting with dog handlers. The location will also offer delicious food.

You can register for the race here: https://kordonrace.com/