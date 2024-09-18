ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Veterans will come to the inclusive obstacle course race Kordon Race

Veterans will come to the inclusive obstacle course race Kordon Race

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20454 views

Veterans will take part in the inclusive Kordon Race obstacle course race.

The inclusive competition Kordon Race - Territory of Challenges and Knowledge will take place in Lviv on September 21. This is an obstacle course race that will be held with the support of the MHP Poruch (MHP Next Door) military and veteran reintegration program. The goal is to raise funds for an inclusive sports ground.

The organizers are preparing 6 exciting obstacle courses. The courses will be designed for participants with different levels of training: military, veterans, sports pros and amateurs, as well as children. 

Image

Yevhen Rudenko (on the right)

Veteran Yevhen Rudenko from Kaniv, Cherkasy region, is now actively preparing for the Kordon Race. He was among those who stood up to defend Ukraine from the Russian invasion. In April 2014, as part of the 80th Lviv Air Assault Brigade, he liberated Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. He held the defense in the Luhansk sector - in Lysychansk, Shchastia, Stanytsia Luhanska. After being seriously wounded, he lost his right arm. He underwent extensive treatment, and it was sports that contributed to his rehabilitation. 

I regularly play sports and go to the gym. This year, I have already participated in the Victory of the Unconquered competition held in Cherkasy with the support of the MHP Poruch program. Now I have the opportunity to go to Lviv. During my service in the army, I often had to overcome an obstacle course, so this will not be something new for me, but I am preparing of course. I registered for the Special course because I have a disability. Although I would really like to try my hand at Individual, if I am allowed

Image

Oleksiy Demkiv

Oleksiy Demkiv, a veteran and head of the land and property relations department at the Ridnyi Krai branch of the MHP Western Hub, says:

I am already looking forward to this competition. Obstacle course is something new for me, of course, except for my combat experience. Recently, I have participated in all three races organized by MHP. I am physically ready for the Kordon Race, although I am not doing any special training. Because regardless of whether any competitions are planned or not, I train in the gym five times a week

Image

Oleksandr Maftior

And veteran Oleksandr Maftior will come from Vinnytsia region to compete. It will be his first time participating in such sports competitions. 

I learned about Kordon Race from a colleague and plan to participate in such a competition for the first time. I have registered for the Ultra distance. I am looking forward to the trip, I think it will be interesting

The winners will be determined in individual and team competitions. Participants and spectators will also be able to attend master classes in tactical medicine and mine safety, VR training, and a meeting with dog handlers. The location will also offer delicious food. 

You can register for the race here: https://kordonrace.com/

Image
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
luhansk-oblastLuhansk Oblast
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv

