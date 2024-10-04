Veterans visited the newly created space in Lviv region: how veteran communities return defenders to civilian life

A veterans' space called Svoi do Svoi has been launched in Horodok, Lviv Oblast. This is the fifth space to be launched in the Lviv region on the initiative of the NGO Association of Volunteers, with the support of partners from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund and the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation.

Our Foundation supports spaces and develops veteran communities in different communities across the country. Today, veterans returning from the front line need social integration, legal and psychological support. A comfortable environment for communication and exchange of experience helps not only veterans to adapt to civilian life, but also supports their families. By supporting veterans' spaces, we not only express our gratitude to our defenders for their service, but also invest in community development - says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation.

This is what looked like before the renovation and during the restoration work.

In the Svoi do Svoi space, military personnel, veterans and their families can receive legal advice, as well as psychological and social support. After returning from service, our defenders face various challenges, both physical and psychological.

It is important for every defender to be met by someone: relatives, friends, or comrades-in-arms. The veteran spaces that our company supports as part of the MHP Poruch reintegration program for military and veterans are about this meeting. Here we are always waiting for those who return from the front. Here are sworn brothers and those who are ready to support, help in word or deed - says Tatiana Valanchyus, director of Zakhid-Agro MHP

Olena Zhyvko, head of the NGO “Association of Volunteers,” adds: “The most important thing in the spaces is not the renovation or new windows, although this is also important. The main thing is the services that veterans can receive. If the space is not ready to help solve their issues, then even the presence of golden windows will not matter. We do our best to make sure that our spaces bring people together, become a meeting place and, most importantly, are filled with qualified professionals.

The opening of the space was attended by representatives of the authorities and public organizations, but the main guests were veterans and their families.

Taras, a soldier, paratrooper with the 80th Airborne Brigade, who was wounded and underwent treatment. He turned to the volunteers of the veterans' space for help and shared his experience.

Legal advice, organizing children's parties or just talking over a cup of coffee is what helps veterans feel supported. I can't afford to go out to a cafe now, when my comrades are at the front, but it's important to meet with them in a narrow circle, away from the city noise. After I was wounded, all the paperwork turned into a living hell for me. But when I turned to the hub, they organized everything, filled out the documents and accompanied me throughout my treatment. This is incredibly important - The man adds.

The main financial support for construction materials was provided by the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation as part of the MHP Poruch military and veterans reintegration program. The Horodok City Council provided the premises for the space, covers all the costs of its maintenance, and also helped with part of the repair costs. The furniture and equipment were purchased by the NGO “Association of Volunteers” at the expense of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund of the Ministry of Veterans.