Veterans visited the newly created space in Lviv region: how veteran communities return defenders to civilian life

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 60518 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102739 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165852 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137219 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142785 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138912 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181673 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112053 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172290 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104738 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 98027 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109299 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111397 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 43618 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 50899 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165853 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199670 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188633 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141550 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141617 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146344 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137781 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154682 views
Veterans visited the newly created space in Lviv region: how veteran communities return defenders to civilian life

Veterans visited the newly created space in Lviv region: how veteran communities return defenders to civilian life

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11143 views

The fifth veterans' space “Svoi do svoi” has been opened in Horodok, Lviv region. Here, military personnel, veterans and their families can receive legal, psychological and social support.

A veterans' space called Svoi do Svoi has been launched in Horodok, Lviv Oblast. This is the fifth space to be launched in the Lviv region on the initiative of the NGO Association of Volunteers, with the support of partners from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund and the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation.

Our Foundation supports spaces and develops veteran communities in different communities across the country. Today, veterans returning from the front line need social integration, legal and psychological support. A comfortable environment for communication and exchange of experience helps not only veterans to adapt to civilian life, but also supports their families. By supporting veterans' spaces, we not only express our gratitude to our defenders for their service, but also invest in community development

- says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, Director of the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation. 

This is what  looked like before the renovation and during the restoration work.

In the Svoi do Svoi space, military personnel, veterans and their families can receive legal advice, as well as psychological and social support. After returning from service, our defenders face various challenges, both physical and psychological. 

It is important for every defender to be met by someone: relatives, friends, or comrades-in-arms. The veteran spaces that our company supports as part of the MHP Poruch reintegration program for military and veterans are about this meeting. Here we are always waiting for those who return from the front. Here are sworn brothers and those who are ready to support, help in word or deed

- says Tatiana Valanchyus, director of Zakhid-Agro MHP

Olena Zhyvko, head of the NGO “Association of Volunteers,” adds: “The most important thing in the spaces is not the renovation or new windows, although this is also important. The main thing is the services that veterans can receive. If the space is not ready to help solve their issues, then even the presence of golden windows will not matter. We do our best to make sure that our spaces bring people together, become a meeting place and, most importantly, are filled with qualified professionals.

The opening of the space was attended by representatives of the authorities and public organizations, but the main guests were veterans and their families.

Taras, a soldier, paratrooper with the 80th Airborne Brigade, who was wounded and underwent treatment. He turned to the volunteers of the veterans' space for help and shared his experience.

Legal advice, organizing children's parties or just talking over a cup of coffee is what helps veterans feel supported. I can't afford to go out to a cafe now, when my comrades are at the front, but it's important to meet with them in a narrow circle, away from the city noise. After I was wounded, all the paperwork turned into a living hell for me. But when I turned to the hub, they organized everything, filled out the documents and accompanied me throughout my treatment. This is incredibly important

- The man adds. 

The main financial support for construction materials was provided by the MHP for Community Charitable Foundation as part of the MHP Poruch military and veterans reintegration program. The Horodok City Council provided the premises for the space, covers all the costs of its maintenance, and also helped with part of the repair costs. The furniture and equipment were purchased by the NGO “Association of Volunteers” at the expense of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund of the Ministry of Veterans.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

