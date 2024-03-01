Veterans' law needs to be modernized - Lubinets

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets calls on the Ministry of Veterans Affairs to review and modernize the Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of Veterans Policy in Ukraine". The Ombudsman wrote about this in his telegram channel , UNN reports.

I call on the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine to focus on this process so that the new draft Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of Veterans' Policy in Ukraine" does not remain just another draft! ... The principles of the new veterans' policy should be based on a thorough study and a clear definition of the needs of Ukraine's current defenders. - Lubinets wrote.

Details

Today, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine held a meeting with MPs, representatives of the Ombudsman's Office, ministries, other central executive authorities, the public, war veterans, family members of fallen veterans and defenders. Some provisions of the draft Law of Ukraine "On the Basic Principles of Veterans' Policy in Ukraine" were discussed at the event.

Lubinets emphasized that the Ministry of Veterans has been working on this draft law for more than a year (since the beginning of 2023 - ed.), but despite the long period of its preparation, the audience was offered to discuss the definition of the status of "veteran" or "defender of Ukraine.

The combatants emphasized to the representatives of the Ministry of Veterinary Medicine that this issue had been discussed to no avail even before the full-scale invasion.

Civil society activists adapt the American experience of supporting veterans to Ukrainian realities

The authorities emphasize the need to highlight the urgent problems of those who fought and are still fighting with the Russian occupation forces in the period from 2014 to the present in a separate legislative act. After all, the needs of World War II veterans and those who are currently defending Ukraine from Russian aggression are different. In particular, the current defenders of our country do not need preferential landline phones, separate stores for veterans, etc.

Therefore, in Ukraine, according to Lubinets, there is a need for a clear revision of benefits and social guarantees for war veterans, some of which exist on paper and are outdated or the state is unable to implement them.

"Are you okay?" launched a new campaign with veterans: what is this project about