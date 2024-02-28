$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 1376 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47224 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 184624 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107253 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 362217 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293033 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210358 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242893 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254363 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160519 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Vadym Stolar Foundation implements a program for early detection of dangerous diseases among Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27937 views

Vadym Stolar Foundation implements a program for early detection of dangerous diseases among Ukrainians

Vadym Stolar Foundation implements a program for early detection of dangerous diseases among Ukrainians

The Vadym Stolar Foundation, together with one of the leading clinics in Kyiv, organized a free thyroid examination for privileged categories of citizens. This is stated in a message on the organization's website, UNN reports.

"Our Foundation has been providing material, physical and psychological support to the military and civilians since the first days of the full-scale invasion. In particular, it organizes regular check-ups - diagnostic measures to detect dangerous diseases at different stages. This time, we conducted a thyroid checkup, as this problem is very relevant. After all, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), thyroid diseases are second only to diabetes among endocrine disorders. Thyroid disease affects more than 200 million people worldwide. In Ukraine, the number of patients is relatively higher than in other countries due to the consequences of the Chornobyl accident. And amid the stress of war, shelling, and loss, the danger is growing," says Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.

Ukrainians from privileged categories who currently live in Kyiv were able to join the project. Now they have the results of the examination in hand, which they can use to contact their doctor if necessary.

You can learn more about the most common signs of thyroid disease in the reference from the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
