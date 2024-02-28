Vadym Stolar Foundation implements a program for early detection of dangerous diseases among Ukrainians

The Vadym Stolar Foundation, together with one of the leading clinics in Kyiv, organized a free thyroid examination for privileged categories of citizens. This is stated in a message on the organization's website, UNN reports.

"Our Foundation has been providing material, physical and psychological support to the military and civilians since the first days of the full-scale invasion. In particular, it organizes regular check-ups - diagnostic measures to detect dangerous diseases at different stages. This time, we conducted a thyroid checkup, as this problem is very relevant. After all, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), thyroid diseases are second only to diabetes among endocrine disorders. Thyroid disease affects more than 200 million people worldwide. In Ukraine, the number of patients is relatively higher than in other countries due to the consequences of the Chornobyl accident. And amid the stress of war, shelling, and loss, the danger is growing," says Natalia Prykhodko, a volunteer with the Foundation.

Ukrainians from privileged categories who currently live in Kyiv were able to join the project. Now they have the results of the examination in hand, which they can use to contact their doctor if necessary.

You can learn more about the most common signs of thyroid disease in the reference from the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.