U.S. State Department explains sanctions against the Russian Defense Ministry by missile transfers from the DPRK

The US State Department has announced the imposition of sanctions against one Russian and three Russian companies for "transferring missiles from the DPRK to Russia". This is stated on the website of the State Department, UNN reports.

"The Department of State today imposes sanctions on one individual and three entities involved in the transfer to Russia and Russia's testing of ballistic missiles of Korean origin since late November 2023 the statement said.

Among those sanctioned are Russia's 224th flight unit of state-owned airlines and its CEO, Vladimir Mikheichik.

Four aircraft were also included in the sanctions list. The restrictions were imposed on the transportation of DPRK ballistic missiles and missile-related cargo in November and December 2023.

The United States continues to closely monitor any support provided by Russia to the DPRK in exchange for these weapons and will use all available tools to identify and expose individuals and entities involved in the DPRK-Russia arms transfers said U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Russia was accused of using its status in the UN Security Council to purchase missiles from the DPRK