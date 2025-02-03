US arms shipments to Ukraine: short pause and resumption over the weekend - Reuters

The supply of American weapons to Ukraine has recently been temporarily suspended, but resumed over the weekend. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to information, the reason for this was a discussion of US policy on supporting Kyiv in the face of war that took place in the Donald Trump administration. The suspension of supplies did not last long, and after the White House revised its position, arms supplies resumed.

There are different opinions within the US administration on the extent to which military assistance to Ukraine should continue. This issue remains controversial, so even after the resumption of supplies, no official comment was made on the next steps.

The United States has repeatedly provided Kyiv with huge sums of money for the purchase of military equipment, and in recent months it has decided to allocate more than $1 billion for new supplies of weapons from American reserves.

This revealed temporary suspension of supplies during the Trump presidency was an important sign of internal debate in Washington about further support for Ukraine.

