US announces new $250 million military aid package for Ukraine: what it includes

Today, the U.S. Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical needs. The estimated value of the military aid package is $250 million. It includes missiles, ammunition, armored vehicles, boats, and other equipment, UNN reports, citing the Pentagon press service.

The new military aid package includes:

RIM-7 missiles and air defense support;

Stinger missiles;

ammunition for highly mobile artillery missile systems (HIMARS);

155-mm and 105-mm artillery ammunition;

missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;

M113 armored personnel carriers;

mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles (MRAP);

ammunition for small arms and grenades;

patrol boats;

marine training equipment;

equipment and ammunition for blasting operations;

and spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and transportation.

It is noted that this package is the 65th to be provided by the Biden administration to Ukraine from the US Department of Defense's stockpile, starting in August 2021. The package, with an estimated value of $250 million, will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most pressing needs, the Pentagon added.

US, Ukraine work with European companies to replace S-300 and R-27 missiles - Austin