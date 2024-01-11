Updating the rules for labeling cigarette packs: the Ministry of Health expects that 10-15% fewer people will smoke in Ukraine

The Ministry of Health expects that the updated graphic images on cigarette packs with the text of medical warnings about the harm and consequences will help reduce smoking among the population of Ukraine by 10-15%. This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Igor Kuzin, a correspondent of UNN reports.

If you look at the global experience, for example, Australia has achieved at least a 12% reduction (in smoking - ed.) after the introduction of similar initiatives. We expect that 10-15% is an adequate level of elimination after such labels are introduced - Kuzin said.

According to the Center for Public Health of Ukraine , starting January 11, 2024, tobacco manufacturers will have to place updated health warnings on cigarette packages.

"In Ukraine, smoking claims an average of 130,000 lives a year, and such pack labels have proven effective in progressive countries such as Canada and Australia and should enhance the effect of anti-tobacco restrictions and encourage smokers to quit," the statement said.

What will change:

- 65% of the packaging area will contain images of diseases caused by smoking and text warning about the dangers and consequences of smoking. A total of 14 sets of such health warnings have been approved;

- The pack will have a QR code with a link to the I Quit Smoking service of the Public Health Center. The website contains evidence-based, effective methods to help quit smoking;

- A person who smokes a pack of cigarettes in a day will see a warning about the dangers of smoking every time they pick up a pack - that's at least 20 times a day and 7000 times a year;

- 93% of current smokers notice health warnings on cigarette packages, and 54% of smokers have considered quitting because of them.

"The introduction of the updated labeling is an important stage in the implementation of European Commission Directive 40/2014, which provides for a set of measures to protect the public from the harm of tobacco products and e-cigarettes," the statement said.

Addendum

On July 11, the provisions of Law No. 1978 came into force, making Ukraine's anti-tobacco legislation even stricter.