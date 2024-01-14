Uniting for a special project: philanthropists on purchasing unique burn beds for Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
This is just one step in our humanitarian efforts to improve the quality of life and help those affected by the war.
The Unilex Charitable Foundation, BANK VOSTOK PJSC, and the Charitable Foundation "Mercy Victor", at the initiative of the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, have united for a special project - the purchase of unique equipment for a burn center in Odesa, UNN reports.
Details
We are talking about special beds for burn patients and trolleys for resuscitation.
These beds are the first such equipment in our region, which greatly facilitates the patient's well-being and rehabilitation process. Resuscitation trolleys are an essential element of modern resuscitation protocol. This is especially important now for the military and civilians injured by the shelling of our enemies
She adds that the philanthropists' common mission is to provide comfort and the highest standards of treatment for those who need special attention.
This is just one step in our humanitarian efforts to improve the quality of life and help those affected by the war