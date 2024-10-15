Unidentified persons send fake letters on behalf of the head of Odesa RMA: materials handed over to law enforcement agencies
Kyiv • UNN
Oleg Kiper warned about fraudulent letters demanding money transfers on his behalf. The materials were handed over to law enforcement agencies for investigation.
The head of Odesa regional state administration Oleh Kiper reportedthat fraudsters are sending fake letters on his behalf asking for money transfers, UNN reports.
"On my behalf, the attackers are sending fake messages demanding a transfer of funds. I urge you not to fall for these provocations!
All such cases are thoroughly recorded, and the materials have already been handed over to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.
Be careful and cautious!" Kiper wrote.
Kiper published a copy of a similar letter on his tg channel. In it, on behalf of the head of the regional state administration, the fraudsters speculate on the topic of supporting the Ukrainian military.