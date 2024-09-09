Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies changes in train routes in Kyiv region due to technical reasons
Kyiv • UNN
Trains on the Fastiv-2 - Bila Tserkva - Myronivka section are being rerouted due to technical issues. For passengers from Bila Tserkva, free train transfers to and from Fastiv station are organized.
Today, on September 9, due to technical problems, trains in Kyiv region on the Fastiv-2 - Bila Tserkva - Myronivka section are changing their route. They will move bypassing Bila Tserkva. This was reported by the press service of UZ, according to UNN .
Due to technical reasons, trains that were supposed to run on the Fastiv-2 - Bila Tserkva - Myronivka section will continue to detour on 09.09 via Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi - Trypillia - Myronivka stations
It is noted that the change in train traffic affected the timeliness of a number of flights. The list of delays can be found at uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua.
For passengers from Bila Tserkva, free train transfers to/from Fastiv station are organized.
