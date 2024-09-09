Ukrzaliznytsia clarifies changes in train routes in Kyiv region due to technical reasons

Today, on September 9, due to technical problems, trains in Kyiv region on the Fastiv-2 - Bila Tserkva - Myronivka section are changing their route. They will move bypassing Bila Tserkva. This was reported by the press service of UZ, according to UNN .

Due to technical reasons, trains that were supposed to run on the Fastiv-2 - Bila Tserkva - Myronivka section will continue to detour on 09.09 via Fastiv-1 - Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi - Trypillia - Myronivka stations - , the statement said.

It is noted that the change in train traffic affected the timeliness of a number of flights. The list of delays can be found at uz-vezemo.uz.gov.ua.

For passengers from Bila Tserkva, free train transfers to/from Fastiv station are organized.

