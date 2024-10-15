Ukrenergo certification does not affect electricity imports - Energy Community Secretariat
Kyiv • UNN
The Energy Community Secretariat denied the information about the threat of electricity imports due to Ukrenergo's certification. The NEURC confirmed that there were no grounds to suspend certification and imports.
Certification of NPC Ukrenergo does not affect electricity imports. UNN reports this with reference to the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission.
"The Energy Community Secretariat has responded to the information disseminated in the media on October 14, 2024, about the threat to electricity imports to Ukraine due to the possible loss of certification by the system operator NPC Ukrenergo and made the following statement, which is provided here in Ukrainian translation," the statement reads.
It is reported that Ukrenergo's certification as an independent transmission system operator (TSO) began before the war to bring its management in line with EU standards.
It is noted that claims that this process will affect Ukraine's ability to import electricity in winter are false. Energy imports remain critical to ensure a stable energy supply, especially during the winter, when the availability of electricity is vital to support the basic needs of the population.
"We regret that an internal letter of the Energy Community Secretariat addressed to the NEURC was used to spread such false statements. Our top priority is to ensure Ukraine's energy sustainability by increasing electricity imports and restoring infrastructure," the statement reads.
Addendum
The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) assuresthat there are no grounds to suspend the certification of NPC Ukrenergo as an independent transmission system operator (TSO) and, at the same time, no threat to electricity imports.
Previously
Oleksandr Kharchenko, Director of the Center for Energy Studies, wrote in a media column that the cancellation of Ukrenergo's certification threatens to import electricity.