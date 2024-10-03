ukenru
Ukrainians began to pay alimony more actively due to deferral from mobilization - Ministry of Justice

Ukrainians began to pay alimony more actively due to deferral from mobilization - Ministry of Justice

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Justice reports a 30% increase in alimony payments compared to last year. This is attributed to the possibility of obtaining a deferral from mobilization for parents who support their children in good faith.

During the martial law, Ukrainians became more active in paying alimony, which, according to the Ministry of Justice, is due to the postponement of mobilization. As a result, there has been a 30% increase in the conscientious payment of alimony compared to last year.

The head of the Central Department of the Ministry of Justice, Kyrylo Minenko, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Regarding the payment of alimony during martial law, we see from this year's and last year's statistics that citizens have begun to pay alimony more regularly. We attribute this to the fact that it is related to the postponement of mobilization

- Minenko said.

He explained that if the alimony arrears exceed three months, it is actually considered that the father does not properly support his children, and in this case he may be deprived of a deferment from mobilization.

Compared to last year, this increase is 30%

- Minenko added.

Recall

According to the Law on Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization, men who are dependent on three or more children under the age of 18 are entitled to a deferral, but there are cases when men cannot receive it, in particular if they have child support arrears, and if they do not live with their children. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Society

