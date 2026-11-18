Ukrainian weightlifter Kamila Konotop received an adverse analytical finding in a doping test for exogenous testosterone and androstenediol. As a result, the athlete has been provisionally suspended from competition. This was reported by the International Testing Agency (ITA), according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that Konotop's sample was collected on September 7, 2026, during out-of-competition doping control. The analysis detected the presence of exogenous testosterone and androstenediol.

These substances belong to the class of anabolic androgenic steroids (S1.1) on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. They are prohibited both in and out of competition.

The athlete has already been notified of the analysis results. She has the right to request testing of the B sample. If its analysis confirms the result of the A sample, the case will be treated as a confirmed anti-doping rule violation. If the athlete does not request analysis of the B sample, the case will also be treated as a confirmed violation.

At the same time, Kamila Konotop will have the opportunity to provide an explanation regarding the result obtained.

In accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code and Article 7.4.1 of the anti-doping rules of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), a mandatory provisional suspension was imposed on the athlete. She has the right to appeal this decision and request its lifting.

The case is being handled entirely by the ITA, to which the IWF delegated its anti-doping program. The agency said that, due to the ongoing proceedings, no further comments would be provided at this time.

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