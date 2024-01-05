Ukrainian pilots may complete F-16 training in the US "sometime later this year" - Pentagon

Ukrainian pilots may complete training on F-16s in the United States "sometime later this year," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at a briefing on January 4, UNN reports.

That training does continue in Arizona. Depending on the skill level of the pilot, that can range from five to eight months. And so, I would expect, you know, sometime later this year we'll start to see those pilot's graduate. But I don't have any specifics for you - Ryder said.

When asked when the F-16s are expected to arrive in Ukraine, Ryder said he doesn't "have any specific dates to provide."

Zelenskyy: The Netherlands has decided to start preparing the first 18 F-16 aircraft for delivery to Ukraine