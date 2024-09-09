Ukrainian military shoots down an Orlan-10 for the first time at an altitude of over 3,600 meters

Soldiers of the Voron group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division shot down a Russian Orlan-10 drone over Kharkiv region. The enemy drone was caught up at an altitude of 3,620 meters and destroyed. The video was shared by the operational and tactical group "Kharkiv", reports UNN.

According to the Kharkiv regional military unit, an enemy drone was shot down on September 7 over Kharkiv region.

As soon as the Orlan-10 UAV was spotted, the Voron group of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division rushed to the target area. In cooperation with fellow border guards, they determined the course and height of the target. On the spot, one soldier prepared the equipment for work, then two more crew members of the hunters for the reconnaissance "wings" of the Katsaps came into action - told in OTU “Kharkiv”.

It is noted that the hunt for the enemy UAV was extremely difficult. Firstly, the altitude was over three kilometers; secondly, the Orlan was constantly changing direction and altitude. But thanks to the skill and coordinated actions of the Raven group, the reconnaissance drone was caught up at an altitude of 3620 meters and destroyed.

