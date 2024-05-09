Ukrainian Distribution Networks may have to face an increase in electricity tariffs - Ukrainian Distribution Networks

Ukraine may have to face an increase in electricity tariffs, as it needs more than a billion dollars to prepare for the autumn-winter period. This opinion was expressed by Artem Martyniuk , acting CEO of Ukrainian Distribution Networks, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked about the risks of raising electricity tariffs, Martyniuk said that this could happen as a necessary step to prepare for the autumn-winter period.

In my subjective opinion, we may have to face this, as we need more than a billion dollars to prepare for the autumn-winter period today. There are certain discussions today, and they will be made at the level of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission. I don't know what sources will be involved, but in my subjective opinion, we may have to face a tariff increase, because the amount is not small - He said.

Martyniuk noted that today Ukrainian domestic sources are not enough, and that Ukraine is being helped by neighboring countries.

Addendum

At the end of March 2024, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated that the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine is not considering raising electricity tariffs for households.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Infrastructure to approve repair schedules for energy facilities and steps to strengthen their protection before the start of the 2024/25 heating season.