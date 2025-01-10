Ukrainian Defense Forces repel another attack on Elizavetivka - DeepState

Russian troops again stormed from Vozdvyzhenka to Yelizavetivka with 6 armored vehicles. This time, only 2 of the weapons reached Yelyzavetivka and were destroyed there. This was reported in the evening of January 9 by the DeepState analytical project, UNN reports.

The enemy dug in again, but this is not the last attempt. The f**kers are gathering in Novooleksandrivka for further assaults. And Vozdvyzhenka is now a gate through which the Katsaps will continue to push towards the highway and bypass Myrnohrad - the post says.

It is also noted that the situation in Baranivka is being clarified.

Recall

Over the day of January 9, 144 combat engagements took place, the enemy inflicted 38 air strikes and 884 kamikaze strikes with drones. The most intense attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske, Kurakhove and Kursk sectors.