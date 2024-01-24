ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Ukrainian Defense Forces receive coordinates of another large landing ship similar to the destroyed Novocherkassk from Crimean partisans

Ukrainian Defense Forces receive coordinates of another large landing ship similar to the destroyed Novocherkassk from Crimean partisans

Kyiv  •  UNN

Partisans in Crimea have spotted the arrival in Sevastopol of a large landing ship of the type of the destroyed novocherkassk. It is reported that the ship was camouflaged and may soon be on combat duty.

Crimean guerrillas have recorded the arrival of a large landing ship in Sevastopol, similar to the destroyed novocherkassk. This is reported by the movement "ATESH", reports UNN.

After a long time of reconnaissance and waiting, our agents were able to record the redeployment of a large amphibious assault ship of the 775 project to the Grafskaya pier in Sevastopol

- the statement said.

It is known that upon arrival in the harbor, the ship was deployed and covered with camouflage.

Most likely, it will soon be on combat duty. The guerrillas note that they have passed on operational information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces and remind that a similar large landing ship, the novocherkassk (BDK-46), was destroyed on December 26, 2023.

Transporting cargo to the occupied Crimea: British intelligence explains why the destruction of the Novocherkassk is important for Ukraine28.12.23, 11:58 • 86936 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War

