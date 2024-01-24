Ukrainian Defense Forces receive coordinates of another large landing ship similar to the destroyed Novocherkassk from Crimean partisans

Crimean guerrillas have recorded the arrival of a large landing ship in Sevastopol, similar to the destroyed novocherkassk. This is reported by the movement "ATESH", reports UNN.

After a long time of reconnaissance and waiting, our agents were able to record the redeployment of a large amphibious assault ship of the 775 project to the Grafskaya pier in Sevastopol - the statement said.

It is known that upon arrival in the harbor, the ship was deployed and covered with camouflage.

Most likely, it will soon be on combat duty. The guerrillas note that they have passed on operational information to the Ukrainian Defense Forces and remind that a similar large landing ship, the novocherkassk (BDK-46), was destroyed on December 26, 2023.

Transporting cargo to the occupied Crimea: British intelligence explains why the destruction of the Novocherkassk is important for Ukraine