Ukrainian bpl attacked St. Petersburg last night - Kamyshin

Last night, St. Petersburg was attacked by a Ukrainian-made drone. It flew as far as 1250 kilometers. This was confirmed by the Minister of Strategic Industry Alexander Kamyshin, reports UNN.

Details

Kamyshin made this statement during the third day of the discussion program within the framework of the Deciding Your Tomorrow project currently taking place in Davos.

It is noted that this discussion club is organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre in cooperation with the Office of the President of Ukraine on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Recall

In the morning, there were reportsthat a series of explosions occurred in Russia on the night of January 18.

Drones tried to attack a seaport in the Leningrad region, one of them crashed on the territory of an oil terminal in the Leningrad region.

According to the Russians, the drones wanted to attack an oil terminal in St. Petersburg.

Supplementary

The St. Petersburg Oil Terminal began operations in 1996 on the site of the Leningrad Port's Oil Loading District. It is Russia's largest oil product transshipment terminal in the Baltic region (throughput capacity is 12.5 million tons per year).