In the first week of 2024, the “Drone Army” hit 19 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles and 29 guns - Fedorov

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

In the first week of 2024, the “Drone Army” hit 19 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles and 29 guns - Fedorov

In the first week of 2024, the “Drone Army” hit 19 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles and 29 guns - Fedorov

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the General Staff have already equipped 43 UAV strike companies.

During the first week of 2024 (January 1-8), the strike companies of the Army of Drones project destroyed 228 occupants and 182 strongholds, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the General Staff have already equipped 43 UAV strike companies. The companies are equipped with new Peugeot Landtrek SUVs. 53 of these SUVs for the UAV strike companies of the "Army of Drones" were purchased by the company Favbet

"Last week, UAV strike companies hit 182 strongholds. These are fortified positions where a lot of firepower is concentrated. It is from these positions that the Russians shell the positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, our UAV operators hit 19 enemy tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 cannons and 33 Russian trucks," the minister said.

According to him, drones have become real game changers in this war. They destroy the enemy, change the situation on the battlefield and save the lives of our military.

In total, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the country's Defense Forces have received 260 vehicles with the assistance of the Favbet Foundation. Also, with the assistance of the Foundation, 130 drones of various types, including strike drones, were delivered to the advanced units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Favbet Foundation provided the Defense Forces with hundreds of pieces of special equipment: thermal imagers, rangefinders, sights, communication and electronic warfare systems to counter enemy drones.

The total assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of the Favbet Foundation amounted to UAH 210 million.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

