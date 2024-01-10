In the first week of 2024, the “Drone Army” hit 19 tanks, 40 armored fighting vehicles and 29 guns - Fedorov

During the first week of 2024 (January 1-8), the strike companies of the Army of Drones project destroyed 228 occupants and 182 strongholds, said Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the General Staff have already equipped 43 UAV strike companies. The companies are equipped with new Peugeot Landtrek SUVs. 53 of these SUVs for the UAV strike companies of the "Army of Drones" were purchased by the company Favbet.

"Last week, UAV strike companies hit 182 strongholds. These are fortified positions where a lot of firepower is concentrated. It is from these positions that the Russians shell the positions of the Defense Forces. In addition, our UAV operators hit 19 enemy tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 cannons and 33 Russian trucks," the minister said.

According to him, drones have become real game changers in this war. They destroy the enemy, change the situation on the battlefield and save the lives of our military.

In total, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the country's Defense Forces have received 260 vehicles with the assistance of the Favbet Foundation. Also, with the assistance of the Foundation, 130 drones of various types, including strike drones, were delivered to the advanced units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Favbet Foundation provided the Defense Forces with hundreds of pieces of special equipment: thermal imagers, rangefinders, sights, communication and electronic warfare systems to counter enemy drones.

The total assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the support of the Favbet Foundation amounted to UAH 210 million.