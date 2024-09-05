A Ukrainian military commandant's office is operating in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting an operation. The Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a photo, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the commandant's office ensures compliance with international humanitarian law in the Kursk region.

“A significant number of civilians who were left to fend for themselves by the Russian authorities, without any means of subsistence: food, electricity, water and gas, remain on the territory controlled by Ukrainian troops,” the statement said.

The military emphasized that the commandant's office has been providing comprehensive assistance to local residents since the first days of its establishment.

The majority of them are elderly people and children, so patients are examined daily and all necessary medical care is provided, both in the town of Sudzha and in other villages of the Kursk region under the control of Ukrainian units.

Also, according to international humanitarian law, the military commandant's office provides civilians with food and water.

The Russian side has not created humanitarian corridors and has not provided any assistance to its citizens, the Army added.

The offensive in the Kursk region continues: the military claimed control over the city of Sudzha