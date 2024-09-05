ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 129550 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 134748 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 221988 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 165612 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 160469 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146123 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 211159 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112728 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 198234 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105244 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces show activities of Ukrainian military commandant's office in Kursk region

Ukrainian Armed Forces show activities of Ukrainian military commandant's office in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28769 views

A Ukrainian military commandant's office operates in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which ensures compliance with humanitarian law. The commandant's office provides assistance to civilians left without means of subsistence by the Russian authorities.

A Ukrainian military commandant's office is operating in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting an operation. The Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a photo, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the commandant's office ensures compliance with international humanitarian law in the Kursk region.

Image

“A significant number of civilians who were left to fend for themselves by the Russian authorities, without any means of subsistence: food, electricity, water and gas, remain on the territory controlled by Ukrainian troops,” the statement said.

Image

The military emphasized that the commandant's office has been providing comprehensive assistance to local residents since the first days of its establishment.

Image

The majority of them are elderly people and children, so patients are examined daily and all necessary medical care is provided, both in the town of Sudzha and in other villages of the Kursk region under the control of Ukrainian units.

Image

Also, according to international humanitarian law, the military commandant's office provides civilians with food and water.

Image

The Russian side has not created humanitarian corridors and has not provided any assistance to its citizens, the Army added.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar

