In the Tavria sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed almost a hundred units of occupants' military equipment and conducted 29 combat engagements with the enemy. This was reported by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy carried out 18 air strikes, conducted 29 combat engagements and fired 930 artillery rounds - Tarnavsky summarized.

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line and are conducting active operations in the designated areas.

The 110th Brigade's BUAR made one of the largest assaults on Avdiivka

A powerful russian self-propelled mortar of 240 mm caliber 2C4 "Tulip" was destroyed, which the enemy used to break our fortifications - said the brigadier general.

Addendum

According to the commander of the Tavria unit, total russian losses over the past day amounted to 399 people and 97 pieces of military equipment.

In particular, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 7 tanks, 18 armored personnel carriers, 13 artillery systems, 37 UAVs, 17 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

The enemy's ammunition depot and one other important enemy object were destroyed - Tarnavsky summarized.

Recall

According to British intelligence, russian offensives on the frontline have intensified over the past two weeks. At the same time, the level of occupant casualties has increased significantly.