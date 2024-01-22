Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip" in Tavria sector - Tarnavsky

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 1255 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 7345 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 13143 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107996 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116176 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147293 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142544 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179077 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172754 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287316 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 50567 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 54611 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 64614 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 90218 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 53624 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 1255 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107996 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287316 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239167 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 90218 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147293 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108372 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108252 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124252 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip" in Tavria sector - Tarnavsky

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy russian self-propelled mortar "Tulip" in Tavria sector - Tarnavsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31834 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed almost 100 units of enemy military equipment and engaged in 29 combat engagements in the Tavria sector, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said.

In the Tavria sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed almost a hundred units of occupants' military equipment and conducted 29 combat engagements with the enemy. This was reported by Brigadier General and Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Troops Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy carried out 18 air strikes, conducted 29 combat engagements and fired 930 artillery rounds

- Tarnavsky summarized. 

According to him, Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the line and are conducting active operations in the designated areas.

The 110th Brigade's BUAR made one of the largest assaults on Avdiivka21.01.24, 13:46 • 53383 views

A powerful russian self-propelled mortar of 240 mm caliber 2C4 "Tulip" was destroyed, which the enemy used to break our fortifications  

- said the brigadier general.

Addendum

According to the commander of the Tavria unit, total russian losses over the past day amounted to 399 people and 97 pieces of military equipment.

In particular, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 7 tanks, 18 armored personnel carriers, 13 artillery systems, 37 UAVs, 17 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

The enemy's ammunition depot and one other important enemy object were destroyed

- Tarnavsky summarized.

Recall

According to British intelligence, russian offensives on the frontline have intensified over the past two weeks. At the same time, the level of occupant casualties has increased significantly. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising