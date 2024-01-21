The 110th Brigade's BUAR made one of the largest assaults on Avdiivka

How one of the largest assaults on Avdiivka took place. The video was shot by a drone in one of the hottest spots in Donetsk region at the end of October last year, the Operational Command "North" showed, UNN reports.

One of the largest assaults on Avdiivka! Part one. For the fifth month in a row, starting on October 10, the enemy has been trying to break through our defense line with frantic, savage forces. The assaults are daily. Air raids - daily. Contact battles - daily. - wrote under the video of OK Sever.

Details

The press service of the operational command responsible for this area noted that during the largest-scale attacks, the Russians simultaneously used so much equipment on the battlefield that no other country in the 21st century has used in any conflict.

It is also noted that the video shows one of the largest assaults that took place in late October last year.

"The soldiers of the BUAR (Battery of Control and Artillery Reconnaissance - ed.) filmed, without exaggeration, historical footage. This is what heroism looks like. The heroism of a Ukrainian warrior. Death to the enemy. The struggle continues. The "empire" must collapse!" the agency said.