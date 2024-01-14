Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 256 occupants and 73 pieces of enemy equipment in the Liman-Kupiansk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 256 occupants and 73 pieces of enemy equipment in the Liman-Kupiansk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 256 occupants and 73 pieces of enemy equipment in the Liman-Kupiansk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the Limansko-Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks, destroying 256 Russian servicemen and 73 pieces of military equipment.

In the Liman-Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 256 occupants and destroyed 73 pieces of military equipment over the past day. This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

In the Liman-Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks. These are Sinkivka and Terny. Here, the enemy launched 18 air strikes and used 30 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and 574 artillery and mortar attacks. Nevertheless, we managed to destroy 256 occupants and 73 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 tanks and one armored personnel carrier

- said Volodymyr Fitio.

Addendum

Fitio also reported on the situation in the Bakhmut sector. Two enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. The occupants launched 3 air strikes and used 41 UAVs. Russians also made 537 artillery and mortar attacks.

At the same time, 104 militants and 58 pieces of military equipment were destroyed in the Bakhmut sector.

370 thousand occupants and more than 6 thousand tanks: General Staff updates data on russian losses in Ukraine

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

