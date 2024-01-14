Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 256 occupants and 73 pieces of enemy equipment in the Liman-Kupiansk sector - Ukrainian Armed Forces spokesman

In the Liman-Kupyansk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated 256 occupants and destroyed 73 pieces of military equipment over the past day. This was reported by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

In the Liman-Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks. These are Sinkivka and Terny. Here, the enemy launched 18 air strikes and used 30 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and 574 artillery and mortar attacks. Nevertheless, we managed to destroy 256 occupants and 73 pieces of military equipment. In particular, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 tanks and one armored personnel carrier - said Volodymyr Fitio.

Addendum

Fitio also reported on the situation in the Bakhmut sector. Two enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. The occupants launched 3 air strikes and used 41 UAVs. Russians also made 537 artillery and mortar attacks.

At the same time, 104 militants and 58 pieces of military equipment were destroyed in the Bakhmut sector.

