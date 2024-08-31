Ukraine wins ninth medal at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukraine has won another bronze medal at the 2024 Paralympics. Viktor Didukh and Iryna Shynkaryova won a medal in the mixed doubles table tennis (class XD17), according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

Details

In the semifinals, Didukh and Shynkariova lost to Chinese representatives Zhao Shuai and Mao Jingyan.



Despite this, Ukrainian table tennis players won Ukraine's first-ever medal in the mixed event at the Paralympic Games.



Supplement

During the second day of the competition, Ukraine won 4 awards: 1 gold and 3 silver medals in various disciplines.