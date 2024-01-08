Ukraine is working on the possibility of holding a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orban - Kuleba

Ukraine is working to organize a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with El Pais, UNN reports.

"We are working on it, we have proposed a meeting between Orban and Zelensky to review the agenda and resolve all the issues, because if we talk about purely Hungarian national interests, I think it is more than obvious that having a peaceful settlement strategy, a democratic Ukraine and European cooperation are in Hungary's favor. You can talk to Putin, you can do business with him, but I don't think Hungary wants Russia as a neighbor," Kuleba said.

Kuleba noted that Orban and Putin are doing business because this is Prime Minister Orban's policy.

"Given that Hungary is the only country in the Union that maintains a dialogue with Russia at the level of leaders and foreign ministers, I believe that analyzing how this is in line with the Union's policy is an EU issue, not ours," Kuleba said.

Addendum

Earlier, the media reportedthat Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he had accepted the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold a bilateral meeting