Ukraine is going to allocate 86 million euros for protection systems around energy facilities - Shmyhal

Ukraine's government has decided to reallocate funds from the EIB for the modernization of substations, 86 million euros will be spent on systems to protect energy facilities from Russian attacks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday following a government meeting, UNN reports.

"Ukraine will reallocate funds under a loan from the European Investment Bank to modernize substations. The relevant decision was made today at a government meeting. We will be able to allocate an additional 86 million euros for the construction of protection systems around energy facilities, which will reduce the risks from Russian terrorist attacks," Prime Minister Shmyhal said on Telegram.

