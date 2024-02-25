Ukraine is building an extensive rehabilitation system: Lyashko told the details

Ukraine will build a rehabilitation system that will include both multidisciplinary and mono-disciplinary medical institutions. This was announced during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said, according to a UNN correspondent.

In two years, more than 260 thousand people have used the new rehabilitation services in the healthcare sector. We are taking the Israeli model as a basis and building the best rehabilitation system in the European region. The country will have modern rehabilitation departments staffed by multidisciplinary teams - more than 250 institutions, - Lyashko said.

Details

He also noted that the healthcare system will have 6 mono-profile rehabilitation facilities specializing in the treatment of certain types of injuries.

