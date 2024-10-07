Ukraine hopes Slovakia will join G7 declaration on support and security agreement

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Ukraine hopes Slovakia will join G7 declaration on support and security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry hopes that Slovakia will join the G7 declaration of support for Ukraine and the security agreement. Andriy Sybiga offered his Slovak counterpart to take patronage of one of Ukraine's regions.

Ukraine hopes that Slovakia will join the G7 declaration on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement and offered to take patronage of one of Ukraine's regions, the Foreign Ministry said following talks between Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar, UNN reports.

Details

Andriy Sybiga held talks with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar in Zakarpattia. The parties discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including further support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, Slovakia's participation in the Peace Formula, and preparations for the second Global Peace Summit.

"Andriy Sybiga emphasized that Ukraine hopes that Slovakia will join the Group of Seven Declaration on support for Ukraine and conclude a bilateral security agreement. He offered Slovakia to take patronage over one of Ukraine's regions in the context of recovery, trade and investment development," the Foreign Ministry said.

As noted, the Ministers paid special attention to assistance in the field of humanitarian demining in the context of the implementation of paragraph 8 of the Peace Formula "Environmental Security".

"We thank Slovakia for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for its willingness to develop political dialogue and mutually beneficial economic projects, and for providing assistance in the field of humanitarian demining," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Ukraine and Slovakia are preparing joint projects in energy, transport and infrastructure - Shmyhal07.10.24, 14:16 • 12371 view

Politics
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

