Ukraine hopes Slovakia will join G7 declaration on support and security agreement

Ukraine hopes that Slovakia will join the G7 declaration on the conclusion of a bilateral security agreement and offered to take patronage of one of Ukraine's regions, the Foreign Ministry said following talks between Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar, UNN reports.

Details

Andriy Sybiga held talks with his Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar in Zakarpattia. The parties discussed key issues on the bilateral agenda, including further support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, Slovakia's participation in the Peace Formula, and preparations for the second Global Peace Summit.

"Andriy Sybiga emphasized that Ukraine hopes that Slovakia will join the Group of Seven Declaration on support for Ukraine and conclude a bilateral security agreement. He offered Slovakia to take patronage over one of Ukraine's regions in the context of recovery, trade and investment development," the Foreign Ministry said.

As noted, the Ministers paid special attention to assistance in the field of humanitarian demining in the context of the implementation of paragraph 8 of the Peace Formula "Environmental Security".

"We thank Slovakia for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, for its willingness to develop political dialogue and mutually beneficial economic projects, and for providing assistance in the field of humanitarian demining," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

