Ukraine helped Poland with electricity surplus, underground gas pipeline damaged due to hostilities - Energy Ministry

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine; at Poland's request, the Ukrainian power system assisted the Polish one by taking away excess electricity. There are gas cutoffs in Kharkiv region, as high and medium pressure gas pipelines were damaged as a result of the fighting, and an underground gas pipeline was damaged with subsequent combustion. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Last night, Poland had a surplus of electricity, which was taken by Ukraine at the request of the Polish transmission system operator, the total amount of electricity transmitted was 1600 MWh," the ministry said.

As noted, the needs of consumers are covered by their own generation, and electricity imports are also planned.

It is also reported that two units of generating equipment have been put out for emergency repairs. "At the same time, a TPP unit is in reserve, which will be used if necessary. The system is balanced," the agency said.

However, they noted that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00). The Ministry of Energy calls for responsible electricity consumption.

"The situation is under control. No stabilization schedules of outages are applied," the ministry added.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of the hostilities, high and medium pressure gas pipelines in Kharkiv region were damaged, and gas supply was cut off in two settlements. An underground gas pipeline was also damaged with subsequent combustion," the Energy Ministry said.

As a result of the shelling, three private houses in Kharkiv were reportedly damaged and disconnected from the gas supply, and gas was temporarily cut off to 21 other private houses for safety reasons.

Networks status

Due to technical reasons, the 330 kV OHL of NPC Ukrenergo in Lviv region was disconnected, there were no blackouts, and the line is back online.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 5712 MWh. No exports are expected, the agency said.