Ukraine helped Poland with electricity surplus, underground gas pipeline damaged due to hostilities - Energy Ministry

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Ukraine helped Poland with electricity surplus, underground gas pipeline damaged due to hostilities - Energy Ministry

Ukraine helped Poland with electricity surplus, underground gas pipeline damaged due to hostilities - Energy Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's energy system provided assistance to Poland by taking away excess electricity at Poland's request. In addition, gas was cut off in the Kharkiv region due to damage to high and medium pressure gas pipelines, and an underground gas pipeline was damaged.

There is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine; at Poland's request, the Ukrainian power system assisted the Polish one by taking away excess electricity. There are gas cutoffs in Kharkiv region, as high and medium pressure gas pipelines were damaged as a result of the fighting, and an underground gas pipeline was damaged with subsequent combustion. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Generation and consumption

"There is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Last night, Poland had a surplus of electricity, which was taken by Ukraine at the request of the Polish transmission system operator, the total amount of electricity transmitted was 1600 MWh," the ministry said.

As noted, the needs of consumers are covered by their own generation, and electricity imports are also planned.

It is also reported that two units of generating equipment have been put out for emergency repairs. "At the same time, a TPP unit is in reserve, which will be used if necessary. The system is balanced," the agency said.

However, they noted that it is very important to reduce the load on the power system during peak consumption hours (from 10:00 to 12:00 and from 17:00 to 19:00). The Ministry of Energy calls for responsible electricity consumption.

"The situation is under control. No stabilization schedules of outages are applied," the ministry added.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of the hostilities, high and medium pressure gas pipelines in Kharkiv region were damaged, and gas supply was cut off in two settlements. An underground gas pipeline was also damaged with subsequent combustion," the Energy Ministry said.

As a result of the shelling, three private houses in Kharkiv were reportedly damaged and disconnected from the gas supply, and gas was temporarily cut off to 21 other private houses for safety reasons.

Networks status

Due to technical reasons, the 330 kV OHL of NPC Ukrenergo in Lviv region was disconnected, there were no blackouts, and the line is back online.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

"The water level in the cooling pond is 15.62 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import/export

For the current day, electricity imports are projected at 5712 MWh. No exports are expected, the agency said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarEconomy

