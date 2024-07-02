$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 75661 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 84289 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 104258 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 180661 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 225984 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 139134 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 366330 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181154 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149318 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197752 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 75661 views

Ukraine has entered the category of countries with higher than average incomes - World Bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20974 views

According to the World Bank, Ukraine entered the upper-middle-income category for the first time in 2023, thanks to economic growth of 5.3% and a population decline of more than 15% following the Russian invasion.

Ukraine has entered the category of countries with higher than average incomes - World Bank

The World Bank has released data showing that Ukraine for the first time entered the category of countries with higher-than-average incomes due to economic growth in 2023. This is reported by the press service of the bank, UNN writes.

Ukraine's upward reclassification was the result of a recovery in economic growth in 2023 (real GDP grew by 5.3% after falling by 28.8% in 2022), coupled with a continued decline in population, which has fallen by more than 15% since the beginning of the Russian invasion

 ," the statement reads.

According to the World Bank, rising prices for local goods and services contributed to an 18.5% increase in nominal domestic product per capita.

Despite the heavy losses to Ukraine's economy due to the Russian invasion, real economic growth in 2023 was largely driven by the revitalized construction industry, which grew by 24.6%. This reflects a significant increase in investment, which by 52.9% supported the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine after the ongoing destruction.

To recap

Amid massive Russian strikes, the World Bank will provide Ukraine with more than $100 million to implement housing reconstruction projects and support the energy sector.

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
World Bank
Ukraine
