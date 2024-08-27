ukenru
Ukraine has agreements with Poland on the return of Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has agreements with Poland on the return of Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21983 views

President Zelenskyy announced an agreement with Poland on the return of Ukrainians who illegally crossed the border. There are no such agreements with Moldova, Romania, and Hungary.

Ukraine has an agreement with Poland that it will return Ukrainians who crossed the border illegally, but there are no such agreements with Moldova, Romania, or Hungary. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the forum “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

There are difficulties in returning such people who violated the law, traitors, collaborators. As I said, there is nothing to add here. There will probably be changes to the legislation proposed by this team. We will see this plan and draw conclusions. I was told that the extradition process is very complicated. Countries do not release or deport people who have this article for treason. Because they file a lawsuit and claim political persecution. Second, there are difficulties with some countries. You know that there are countries in the EU from which it is difficult to “get” someone. It is difficult with Austria. There is a very interesting example of border crossings, for example, we have very strong relations with Poland in this area. There are those who crossed the border illegally, and we have an agreement with the Polish side that if they crossed illegally, they would send such people back to us

- Zelensky said.

He noted that, for example, there are no such agreements with Moldova, Romania, or Hungary.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. In particular, they discussed the issue of illegal border crossings. In two weeks, they are to develop and present a clear plan for resolving the problematic issues.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

