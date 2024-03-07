Ukraine disconnects ukr.net domain, news feed and mail go down

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24759 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87921 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 59159 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 248856 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216167 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185359 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227070 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250679 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156598 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371945 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198076 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 77085 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 98052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62997 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55577 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 31040 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 87921 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 248856 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 198472 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 216167 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16591 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25058 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25266 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 55883 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 63292 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukraine disconnects ukr.net domain, news feed and mail go down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22650 views

The ukr.net domain has been disabled by the Network Solutions registrar, causing interruptions in news feeds and email for millions of Ukrainian users.

Ukraine disconnects ukr.net domain, news feed and mail go down

Today, on March 7, at 01:35, the domain name registrar Network Solutions suddenly and without any warning blocked the ukr.net domain.

This is stated in a  press release by ukr.net, according to UNN with reference to NV.     

Thus, as a result  , the news feed ukr.net and e-mail @ ukr.net became unavailable to Internet users.

We were unable to resolve the issue through the registrar's support service. We hope that we will be able to get more information and find out the reasons and circumstances of the blocking when the office of the American registrar opens for business. We also asked Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova for help

- , ukr.net reported.

ukr.net expressed concern that users do not have access to news and mail.  

  We are sorry that millions of Ukrainian users who read the news on ukr.net and use mail @ ukr.net every day cannot do so now. We are doing our best to recover. Many caring people are helping us with this. We are confident that these difficulties are temporary  

- emphasized ukr.net.

Network Solutions is an American company founded in 1979 that provides domain name registration services, hosting services, web design, search engine optimization, and Internet marketing.    

Addendum Addendum

On March 5, Facebook and Instagram suffered a global outage.   

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Technologies
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14