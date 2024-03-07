Ukraine disconnects ukr.net domain, news feed and mail go down

Today, on March 7, at 01:35, the domain name registrar Network Solutions suddenly and without any warning blocked the ukr.net domain.

This is stated in a press release by ukr.net, according to UNN with reference to NV.

Thus, as a result , the news feed ukr.net and e-mail @ ukr.net became unavailable to Internet users.

We were unable to resolve the issue through the registrar's support service. We hope that we will be able to get more information and find out the reasons and circumstances of the blocking when the office of the American registrar opens for business. We also asked Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova for help - , ukr.net reported.

ukr.net expressed concern that users do not have access to news and mail.

We are sorry that millions of Ukrainian users who read the news on ukr.net and use mail @ ukr.net every day cannot do so now. We are doing our best to recover. Many caring people are helping us with this. We are confident that these difficulties are temporary - emphasized ukr.net.

Network Solutions is an American company founded in 1979 that provides domain name registration services, hosting services, web design, search engine optimization, and Internet marketing.

