Ukraine counts on Ireland's support for strikes on Russian territory - Shmyhal

Providing Ukraine with long-range weapons and authorization to strike at Russian territory is important to stop Russia. Kyiv counts on Ireland's full support in these matters. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram after a meeting with his Irish counterpart Simon Harris, UNN reports .

Details

Shmyhal told Harris about Russia's missile attacks on civilian infrastructure. The Ukrainian prime minister emphasized the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense to protect people and peaceful cities.

Long-range weapons and permission to strike enemy territory are important to stop Russia. We count on Ireland's full support on these issues - said Shmyhal.

The parties also touched upon the topic of sanctions against Russia. As Shmyhal pointed out, this is an effective tool to combat the Russian military machine. Therefore, the Prime Minister urged the partners to further strengthen the restrictions.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the agreement on support for Ukraine that the Irish Prime Minister signed with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In addition, Shmyhal told Harris about the situation in the energy sector and thanked the Irish business that is working and investing in Ukraine despite the war.

Ukraine and Ireland sign bilateral security agreement