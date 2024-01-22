UK wants to initiate an official investigation into North Korea's arms sales to Russia - media

At the UN level, the UK wants to initiate an official international investigation into North Korea's arms sales to Russia. This was reported by The Guardian with reference to an unpublished report of the UK military intelligence, UNN reports.

According to the publication, the United Kingdom provided a group of UN experts with satellite photos of North Korea's cargo shipments to Russia as part of an attempt to initiate an official investigation into arms deals in violation of international sanctions.

An unpublished report by the UK military intelligence, which the publication has seen, shows images taken between September and December, which show three Russian ships, the Maya, Angara and Maria, loading containers in the North Korean port of Najin before heading to Russian ports in the Far East.

The report, along with other evidence from the United States and other countries, was provided to the UN Panel on DPRK Arms Proliferation, which is expected to issue its first final report next month as North Korea's alleged munitions shipments to Russia have increased dramatically this year.

These supplies allegedly enabled the military strikes on Ukraine in December and January, which killed dozens of people and injured hundreds.

Prosecutors in Kharkiv told the Guardian that suspected fragments of North Korean-made Iskander missiles had been sent to Kyiv for analysis, and said the missiles had small differences: hand-drawn letters for serial numbers, and a different nozzle exhaust cone and welding.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise are to complete the examination of the missile debris, which, according to preliminary information, could have been transferred to Russia by the DPRK. Only after the examination will it be possible to finally confirm or deny this fact. Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, told this to UNN in a comment.

According to Ruvin, a visual inspection of the wreckage suggests that Russia has not used such missiles before.

"We have also been assigned the relevant expertise, and the objects will be handed over any day now, and we will make a definite decision after examining them. Of course, we have previously reviewed and analyzed all the photos and videos that are publicly available. We understand that the elements recorded there, i.e. visually specific parts, cables, their color, material and other characteristics, have never been found in any Russian missile studied so far. At the same time, there are no established facts of the use of Korean-made missiles, as there are in the attacks on the capital. We will do our job here and provide additional information as soon as it becomes possible," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

