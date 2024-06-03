ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

UCP on bullying of Ukrainian prisoners of war: at least two war crimes are shown on video

UCP on bullying of Ukrainian prisoners of war: at least two war crimes are shown on video

Kyiv  •  UNN

According to the prosecutor general's Office, the video shows at least two war crimes related to the ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction.

The video shows at least two war crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction. This was announced by the head of the Department of countering crimes in the context of armed conflict of the prosecutor general's Office Yuri Belousov on the air of Radio Liberty, the correspondent of UNN reports .

Now all the circumstances are being established and there is a high probability that such a fact took place, because these are not isolated cases. This is a common practice of Russian military personnel and their command to treat prisoners of war, which demonstrates a deliberate disregard for international humanitarian law

- Belousov said.

He noted that the video with bullying of prisoners of war shows at least two war crimes.

From the video that we have seen, we can establish at least two war crimes provided for, including by the Rome Statute. In this case, we are talking about ill-treatment of prisoners of war. As soon as a prisoner of War falls under the control of the enemy, from that moment on, a complete ban on the use of any force or violence against these people

- Belousov said.

According to him, now all the persons whose faces are on the video, and the place of commission of a possible crime are being established.

"In such cases, it is usually difficult to identify military personnel, because they are disguised. These people are behaving so brazenly that I think it will greatly simplify our work," Belousov said.

Addition

The prosecutor's office opened proceedings on the fact of ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kharkiv direction after a video published in social networks with bullying of Ukrainian soldiers.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights sent official letters to the ICRC and the UN to document the facts of bullying of Russian military personnel from Ukrainian prisoners in the Kharkiv direction.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies

