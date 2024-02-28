UAH 1.75 billion to the state budget from Ukrhydroenergo: the company transferred part of the dividends

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44764 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 177026 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 103617 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 354198 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287555 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 208706 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241987 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254117 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160271 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372726 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 112812 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107414 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37000 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50447 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100053 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 100575 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 177026 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 354198 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 239197 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 287555 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 3648 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30852 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 50820 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 37244 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 107759 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

UAH 1.75 billion to the state budget from Ukrhydroenergo: the company transferred part of the dividends

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31084 views

Ukrhydroenergo transferred UAH 1.75 billion in advance dividends to the state budget based on the profit forecast for 2023.

UAH 1.75 billion to the state budget from Ukrhydroenergo: the company transferred part of the dividends

Ukrhydroenergo has transferred UAH 1.75 billion in dividends to the state budget. This was reported by UNN with a link to the company's telegram channel.

Details

The company noted that the transferred UAH 1.75 billion is an advance payment based on the results of business activities in 2023.

The relevant order No. 163-r was adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers on February 27, 2024. According to it, the company had to ensure an advance transfer to the state budget of annual dividends based on the amount of profit calculated according to the forecasted results of financial and economic activities in 2023, in the amount of at least 50% of the amount of annual dividends.

Timely payment of taxes and dividends in wartime is extremely important to support the Armed Forces and the state as a whole. Therefore, the company continues to fulfill its important social and economic mission and pays taxes and duties to the national budget in full. Thus, in 2023, Ukrhydroenergo paid UAH 8.3 billion to the state budget, including dividends.

- have demonstrated their social responsibility at Ukrhydroenergo.

Electricity arrears increased by UAH 4 billion over the year, legal entities do not pay - Ukrhydroenergo22.02.24, 14:16 • 15940 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Economy
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08