Two Sumy residents suffered from bat bites

Two residents of the Sumy community suffered from bat bites. One of the Sumy residents was bitten by a bat that hid in his shoes, which were drying on the balcony. The man received an infected wound on his left hand. A teenager who tried to chase a flock of bats off the balcony was also bitten by a bat. As a result, one of the mammals bit the child's hand - the city council reported on Telegram.

After going to the hospital, the man was prescribed a course of anti-rabies vaccinations. He is currently undergoing a course of anti-rabies treatment.

Doctors at the Sumy Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention warn that a bat bite can be dangerous to health, so you should immediately consult a traumatologist or surgeon to treat the wound and prescribe a course of treatment.

