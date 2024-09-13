Two Sumy residents suffered from bat bites
Two residents of the Sumy community were bitten by bats: a man who wore shoes with a bat on them and a teenager who tried to chase a flock off his balcony. Both victims are undergoing anti-rabies treatment.
Two residents of the Sumy community suffered from bat bites. One of the Sumy residents was bitten by a bat that hid in his shoes, which were drying on the balcony. The man received an infected wound on his left hand. A teenager who tried to chase a flock of bats off the balcony was also bitten by a bat. As a result, one of the mammals bit the child's hand
After going to the hospital, the man was prescribed a course of anti-rabies vaccinations. He is currently undergoing a course of anti-rabies treatment.
Doctors at the Sumy Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention warn that a bat bite can be dangerous to health, so you should immediately consult a traumatologist or surgeon to treat the wound and prescribe a course of treatment.
