Trump and Pentagon fire US General Brown and Navy Commander

President Donald Trump has fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown. He will be replaced by Air Force Lieutenant General John Kane, who is not a four-star general. UNN reports this with reference to CNN.

Trump announces that he is firing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown and replacing him with Air Force Lt. Gen. John H. Kane, an extraordinary move as Kane has resigned, according to an Air Force official, and is not a four-star general, - the statement said.

Trump called Brown "a fine gentleman" and "an outstanding leader," hinting at future firings.

Finally, I have also instructed Minister (of Defense Pete - ed.) Hughes to solicit nominations for five additional high-level positions, which will be announced shortly, - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A few minutes later, Ghegseth issued a statement announcing that he had fired Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the Navy's commander-in-chief. This was the first time that a woman held this position.

On Friday, Hughes also said that General James Slife, the Air Force vice commander, had been fired and that he was "soliciting nominations" for the positions of attorneys general of the Army, Navy and Air Force, indicating that they would be replaced.

Under President Trump's leadership, we are appointing new leadership that will focus our armed forces on their core mission of deterring, fighting, and winning wars, Hegseth said.

Brown was informed of the decision to remove him during a phone conversation with Hagseth Friday, a U.S. defense official said.

Federal law requires the president to appoint senior military officers from combat commands or military service chiefs who hold 4-star positions. But the law also allows the president to waive this requirement if "such actions are necessary in the national interest.

One prominent retired four-star general expressed serious concern over Brown's ouster, saying it was "a sad political event and a tragedy for our country.

ABC News reportedthat the Pentagon has temporarily postponed mass layoffs of thousands of probationary employees as they continue to study the potential impact on readiness.

Earlier, the media reported that the Pentagon sent to the Office of Personnel Policy of the administration of US President Donald Trump a list of employees on probation, along with requests to exempt certain offices and people from layoffs.