Trump and Pentagon fire US General Brown and Navy Commander

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19719 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38950 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 77810 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46642 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110151 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111961 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148846 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89418 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45539 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105418 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57063 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 38915 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 77810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110151 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148846 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139783 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172283 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 15151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 38744 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132624 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134509 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162990 views
Actual
Trump and Pentagon fire US General Brown and Navy Commander

Trump and Pentagon fire US General Brown and Navy Commander

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63572 views

US President Donald Trump fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown and Navy Commander Lisa Franchetti. Lieutenant General John Kane has been appointed to replace Brown.

President Donald Trump has fired the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown. He will be replaced by Air Force Lieutenant General John Kane, who is not a four-star general. UNN reports this with reference to CNN.

Trump announces that he is firing Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown and replacing him with Air Force Lt. Gen. John H. Kane, an extraordinary move as Kane has resigned, according to an Air Force official, and is not a four-star general,

- the statement said.

Trump called Brown "a fine gentleman" and "an outstanding leader," hinting at future firings.

Finally, I have also instructed Minister (of Defense Pete - ed.) Hughes to solicit nominations for five additional high-level positions, which will be announced shortly,

- Trump wrote on Truth Social.

A few minutes later, Ghegseth issued a statement announcing that he had fired Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the Navy's commander-in-chief. This was the first time that a woman held this position.

On Friday, Hughes also said that General James Slife, the Air Force vice commander, had been fired and that he was "soliciting nominations" for the positions of attorneys general of the Army, Navy and Air Force, indicating that they would be replaced.

Under President Trump's leadership, we are appointing new leadership that will focus our armed forces on their core mission of deterring, fighting, and winning wars,

Hegseth said.

Brown was informed of the decision to remove him during a phone conversation with Hagseth Friday, a U.S. defense official said.

Federal law requires the president to appoint senior military officers from combat commands or military service chiefs who hold 4-star positions. But the law also allows the president to waive this requirement if "such actions are necessary in the national interest.

One prominent retired four-star general expressed serious concern over Brown's ouster, saying it was "a sad political event and a tragedy for our country.

AddendumAddendum

ABC News reportedthat the Pentagon has temporarily postponed mass layoffs of thousands of probationary employees as they continue to study the potential impact on readiness.

Earlier, the media reported that the Pentagon sent to the Office of Personnel Policy of the administration of US President Donald Trump a list of employees on probation, along with requests to exempt certain offices and people from layoffs.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
united-states-navyUnited States Navy
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising

Trump and Pentagon fire US General Brown and Navy Commander | УНН