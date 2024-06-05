"Trend to increase transshipment volumes": OPP on the results of its work within the framework of the grain initiative in 2024

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 49129 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101748 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144956 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245326 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173071 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164539 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148185 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223031 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 33461 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111391 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 42354 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 54952 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 92507 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245326 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223031 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209352 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235242 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222210 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 49138 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28327 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33010 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111391 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112802 views
Actual
"Trend to increase transshipment volumes": OPP on the results of its work within the framework of the grain initiative in 2024

"Trend to increase transshipment volumes": OPP on the results of its work within the framework of the grain initiative in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54427 views

Odessa Portside plant has shown a clear trend towards increasing grain transshipment volumes by sea, shipping more than 520,000 tons in the first 5 months of 2024.

Odessa Portside plant joined the grain initiative at the end of 2022 and during this time demonstrated a clear trend of increasing the volume of grain transshipment for sea transport. In " opz " in an exclusive comment UNN told  about the results of their work for 5 months of 2024.

Recently, the Ministry of community development of territories and infrastructure of Ukraine reportedthat in 9 months the Ukrainian sea corridor  exported 50 million tons of cargo from the ports of Greater Odessa. The ministry noted that, despite the constant attacks of Russians, Ukrainian port workers managed to process 1,737 vessels.

A significant contribution to the work of the grain corridor was made by enterprises located in the waters of the Yuzhny Commercial Sea port. Thus, during 2023, 10.4 million tons of grain were shipped from the port's berths to ships and sent by sea to their destinations. And for 5 months of 2024, this figure is already 5.7 million tons.

Each of the port operators, including the Odessa Portside plant, has become an effective fighter of the country's economic front during this difficult time for the state.

As reported in" OPP " in the commentary UNN, there is a clear trend of increasing the volume of work of the enterprise on grain transshipment for sea transport. Thanks to the improvement of the system of unloading and loading operations, the company regularly increases the number of vessels loaded with grain crops sent and, accordingly, the tonnage of products.

"If in 2023 the company shipped almost 293.5 thousand tons, then for 5 months of 2024 this figure is more than 520 thousand tons," OPP noted.

In addition, the trends of increasing the number of grain loads of opz JSC for sea transport by month are striking. So, in March 2024, the plant  shipped  more than 80 thousand tons, and in April and May of this year  - 140 and 193 thousand tons, respectively.

"Odessa Portside plant" plays an important role in the work of the grain corridor - MPs30.05.24, 11:59 • 113341 view

Recall

The commercial structure of Olsides Black Sea tried to use the road on the balance sheet of OPP to transport vegetable oil to the berths in the Port of Yuzhny. The company did not provide the necessary package of documents for obtaining the appropriate permit to travel this way, but instead began to use it without permission.

During the unauthorized use of the specified road, the company destroyed the road surface with its trucks.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news

Contact us about advertising