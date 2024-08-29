Tomorrow, there will be blackouts throughout the day in Ukraine: when there will be the least light

Tomorrow in Ukraine , power outages are planned throughout the day. From 18:00 to 21:00, there will be three rounds of blackouts, UNN reports, citing Ukrenergo.

"Tomorrow, August 30, the blackouts will be applied throughout the day. From 18:00 to 21:00, three rounds of blackouts will be in effect. From 6:00 to 9:00, from 14:00 to 18:00, and from 21:00 to 24:00, two stages will be in effect," the statement said.

According to the company, at other times of the day, a single phase of outages will be applied.

At the same time, Ukrenergo emphasized that the scope of the restrictions may change.

