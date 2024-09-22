ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Time of inner work and rethinking: horoscope for all zodiac signs for September 23 - 29

Time of inner work and rethinking: horoscope for all zodiac signs for September 23 - 29

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 116174 views

Astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko told about the influence of the period between the two eclipses on different spheres of life. She gave a forecast for each zodiac sign for the coming week, noting the opportunities and risks of this time.

The coming week - a unique period between the two eclipses. About what will bring this period especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Bazilenko.

This week is truly a unique period between two eclipses, and its energy can affect many areas of life. The influence of the Sun in conjunction with the South Node, Mercury and the Black Moon encourages self-reflection and working through past situations and karmic debts. This is a really good time to work on yourself, allowing you to let go of illusions and fears, which can be the basis for an important transformation

- told the astrologer.

September 25 and 26 are the midpoints between the lunar and solar eclipses, making this period particularly important energetically.

This time can bring unexpected events, both on a personal level and on a global scale. The energy of eclipses can provoke changes, transformations, and even crises that will manifest suddenly and unpredictably. Mercury, in hard aspects to Neptune, can cause absent-mindedness and confusion, which requires extra caution when making decisions. However, Mercury's positive aspects to Uranus and Pluto provide opportunities for important insights and changes in thinking, especially for those involved in scientific endeavors or innovative projects

 - Basilenko believes.

Also, according to the astrologer, Neptune continues to exert a powerful negative influence on the water element - flooding, water pollution, poisoning are likely to continue. In addition, one should be wary of infectious diseases.

Venus, after moving into the sign of Scorpio, can bring emotional shake-ups to personal relationships, but also this time can be used for deeper emotional transformation and increased passion in relationships.

Mars in harmony with Saturn supports discipline and structure, which helps us stay on track and cope with possible difficulties. So this week is a period worth using for deep inner work, rethinking your past, and preparing for the upcoming solar eclipse

- explained the astrologer.

Aries

This week will be filled with tension, but will provide excellent opportunities to reevaluate relationships with those around you. You can free yourself from negative ties that have been lingering for years and strengthen relationships with dear people. Pay special attention to family matters - any conflicts can destroy relationships. In the business sphere, be careful: this is not the best time to sign important documents or legal matters.

Taurus

This week will be bright and intense for you. Expect inspiration and unexpected encounters that may influence your future. However, because of the energy of the eclipse, be careful: new people and situations can have a strong influence on your life. Take your time with changes and pay attention to your health.

Gemini

The beginning of the week promises transformation and emotional outbursts. It's a good time to rest and reboot. Creative Gemini may feel a burst of inspiration. In your personal life, passions and meetings with former partners are possible, which will not bring positive changes. Focus on yourself and your inner world.

Crayfish

The week will bring you a lot of family worries and household tasks. Avoid making important decisions during emotional moments, especially in the middle of the week. Now it is better to focus on your inner world and establish relationships with your loved ones without being subjected to excessive emotional impulses.

Lions

The week will be full of events and communication, but be careful: confusing situations and claims from others may arise. Avoid adventures and rash decisions. However, despite the difficulties, this time will bring interesting opportunities and new ideas. Work on yourself and your self-esteem without making hasty decisions.

Virgins

This week is not suitable for financial investments or large purchases. Be cautious of offers that may seem adventurous. It is best to use this time to structure your thoughts and put your life in order. There may be interesting meetings, especially with people from the past.

Scales

This week is a period of purification for you. Every decision you make will affect your future, so keep your thoughts and actions clean. Get rid of everything unnecessary - both in the material and spiritual spheres. Cleanse your life of unnecessary influences and toxic surroundings, focusing on inner harmony.

Scorpions

Emotions can overwhelm you during this period, especially those related to the past and personal grudges. Try to avoid conflicts and clear your mind of negativity. Working on yourself and your environment will be key, which will help you maintain emotional balance.

Sagittarians

It's a great time to revise plans and projects. You may get interesting ideas that will become the basis for further development. However, you should not make important decisions and start something new - it is better to wait a couple of weeks. Pay attention to relations with friends, avoid conflicts to preserve friendly ties.

Capricorns

This week you will feel an emotional boost, which will help you move to new career heights. However, be prepared for changes - both offers and possible loss of positions. It's better to devote time to introspection and work on your goals than to dwell on external circumstances.

Aquarians

The week will make you think about your spiritual and intellectual development. There may be confusing situations related to documents or future plans. This is not the best time for sudden changes - it is better to focus on internal analysis and setting long-term goals.

Pisces

This week will bring you many challenges that require a quick response. However, haste may lead to mistakes. It is better to postpone important issues, especially those related to finances, for the future. Try to calmly observe the situation, analyze what is happening and prepare for future actions.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHoroscope
marsMars

