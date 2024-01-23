Three people have been preliminarily killed in Russia's attack on Kharkiv - Interior Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
According to Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv, killing three people and injuring about 30.
A morning attack by Russian troops on Kharkiv has preliminarily claimed the lives of three people, Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Kharkiv: occupants hit two multi-storey buildings. According to preliminary reports, three people were killed and about 30 others were injured
Previously
Ukraine suffered a missile attack from Russia in the morning.
There were reports of 2 dead and 28 wounded in Kharkiv.
There are also reports of casualties in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Dnipropetrovs'k region.