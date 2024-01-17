The world's second government technology center GovTech to be opened in Kyiv

The organizers of the World Economic Forum are opening a government and technology center, the GovTech Center, in Kyiv. Ukraine will become the second country in the world to open such a platform. The first such center will soon be launched in Brussels. Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov told about this, UNN reports.

Signed an agreement on a government technology center with Forum President Björge Brende and Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens. ...The first center will soon be launched in Berlin. Ukraine will become the second country in the world to open such a platform. - Fedorov said.

Details

Fedorov noted that the newly created GovTech Center will deal with the digital transformation of the government, the development of e-governance and digital skills.

The opening of such a center in Ukraine demonstrates the high level of innovation development in our country.

This proves that international partners highly appreciate the development of innovations and technologies in Ukraine. We are gradually becoming global leaders in the digital transformation of governments and states. ," said the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation.

Thanks to the center, Ukrainian startups and innovators will be able to exchange experience with foreign partners and accelerate digital reforms in Ukraine.

