The weapons that were supposed to be transferred to Ukraine were sent to Israel: Bodnar on the impact of the war in Gaza on support for Kyiv

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The weapons that were supposed to be transferred to Ukraine were sent to Israel: Bodnar on the impact of the war in Gaza on support for Kyiv

The weapons that were supposed to be transferred to Ukraine were sent to Israel: Bodnar on the impact of the war in Gaza on support for Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32441 views

Military support for Ukraine is declining as attention is focused on the conflict in Gaza, says Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar, noting the redirection of aid and a shift in international attention.

After the start of the active phase of the war between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine's military support has decreased. This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar in a commentary for Anadolu , according to UNN.  

Details [1

The diplomat explained that  the international media has shifted its attention to the war in the Gaza Strip, so some people have forgotten that there is a war in Ukraine as well. 

International media paid attention to this area, so there are those who believe that the war in Ukraine is over

- Vasyl Bodnar said

According to him, the weapons that were planned to be provided to Ukraine were sent to Israel, and the internal political dynamics in Western countries is a factor that affects the provision of aid 

Zelenskyy and Erdogan discuss return of prisoners, support for grain corridor and Ukrainian defense05.01.24, 20:58 • 37809 views

According to Bodnar, some of these factors include the upcoming US presidential election, the position of the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, and farmers blocking Ukrainian trucks at border crossings in Poland.

Addendum

Bodnar noted that russia believes that it is at war with the West and NATO, not Ukraine, and that there is a discourse in the West that "it is cheaper to help Ukraine than to fight ourselves.

Emphasizing that Kyiv is aware of the existence of various ideas in Western countries to help Ukraine, the diplomat noted that this is the reason why Ukraine has begun to increase its weapons production capacity.

He emphasized the importance of the country producing its own weapons.

Ukraine should be a lesson for other countries

- said the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on other European Union countries to increase military support for Ukraine this year . According to him, current efforts are insufficient

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

