The weapons that were supposed to be transferred to Ukraine were sent to Israel: Bodnar on the impact of the war in Gaza on support for Kyiv

After the start of the active phase of the war between Israel and the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine's military support has decreased. This was stated by Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar in a commentary for Anadolu , according to UNN.

The diplomat explained that the international media has shifted its attention to the war in the Gaza Strip, so some people have forgotten that there is a war in Ukraine as well.

International media paid attention to this area, so there are those who believe that the war in Ukraine is over - Vasyl Bodnar said

According to him, the weapons that were planned to be provided to Ukraine were sent to Israel, and the internal political dynamics in Western countries is a factor that affects the provision of aid

According to Bodnar, some of these factors include the upcoming US presidential election, the position of the governments of Hungary and Slovakia, and farmers blocking Ukrainian trucks at border crossings in Poland.

Bodnar noted that russia believes that it is at war with the West and NATO, not Ukraine, and that there is a discourse in the West that "it is cheaper to help Ukraine than to fight ourselves.

Emphasizing that Kyiv is aware of the existence of various ideas in Western countries to help Ukraine, the diplomat noted that this is the reason why Ukraine has begun to increase its weapons production capacity.

He emphasized the importance of the country producing its own weapons.



Ukraine should be a lesson for other countries - said the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on other European Union countries to increase military support for Ukraine this year . According to him, current efforts are insufficient