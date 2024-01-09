The United States says it has no plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq
Kyiv • UNN
The US Pentagon claims that it has no plans to withdraw 2,500 troops from Iraq, instead focusing on the fight against ISIS. There has been no request to withdraw troops from Iraq.
The United States administration has no plans to withdraw its troops, which number about 2,500 people, from Iraq. This was announced by Pentagon spokesman US Air Force General Patrick Ryder at a regular briefing for journalists, UNN reports.
Details
"I am not aware of any plans [to withdraw troops - ed.] We remain focused on the complete defeat of ISIS
He added that he was "unaware of any appeals by the Iraqi government to the Pentagon" to withdraw US troops. The military spokesman noted that the U.S. Armed Forces are in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government.
US confirms elimination of leader of pro-Iranian group in Iraq05.01.24, 05:25 • 30180 views