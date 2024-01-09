The United States says it has no plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq

The United States administration has no plans to withdraw its troops, which number about 2,500 people, from Iraq. This was announced by Pentagon spokesman US Air Force General Patrick Ryder at a regular briefing for journalists, UNN reports.

Details

"I am not aware of any plans [to withdraw troops - ed.] We remain focused on the complete defeat of ISIS said Ryder.

He added that he was "unaware of any appeals by the Iraqi government to the Pentagon" to withdraw US troops. The military spokesman noted that the U.S. Armed Forces are in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government.

