The United States is preparing a series of measures in case the conflict expands to the entire Middle East

The US administration is developing response measures in case the Middle East conflict expands and spreads throughout the region. This was reported by the Politico newspaper with reference to American officials, UNN reports.

Details

According to U.S. officials, the likelihood of the conflict expanding is growing as a result of the clashes in Iraq, Lebanon and Iran that have occurred over the past few days. This, according to the officials, has convinced representatives of the US administration that the conflict has "officially spread well beyond the borders" of the Gaza Strip, i.e. "in a development that the US has been trying to avoid for months.

The US military is developing a plan to retaliate against Yemeni Houthi rebels who have repeatedly attacked merchant ships in the Red Sea. the statement reads

Intelligence officials, in turn, are trying to anticipate and prevent possible future attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, as well as identify possible targets for future Houthi attacks.

Politico emphasizes that the escalating Middle East conflict threatens not only regional security but also US President Joe Biden's chances for re-election. The publication notes that voters in 2024 may "weigh in on a key foreign policy issue in this election - how much America should be involved in foreign conflicts.

Israel intends to transfer control over Gaza to local administration